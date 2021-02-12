YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $77.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YETI. Citigroup raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

NYSE YETI opened at $71.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $3,764,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,252 shares of company stock worth $16,418,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in YETI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,546,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 222,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

