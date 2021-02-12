YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $91.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

NYSE:YETI opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $3,764,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,252 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,528. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,546,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 222,070 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

