Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report $179.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.92 million and the lowest is $178.30 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $189.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $722.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.55 million to $724.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $717.00 million, with estimates ranging from $700.57 million to $733.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,451,000 after buying an additional 548,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,171,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

