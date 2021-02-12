Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report $179.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.92 million and the lowest is $178.30 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $189.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $722.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.55 million to $724.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $717.00 million, with estimates ranging from $700.57 million to $733.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,451,000 after buying an additional 548,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,171,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.