Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. 394,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,962. The stock has a market cap of $349.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

