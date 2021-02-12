Zacks: Analysts Expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $355.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,522 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

