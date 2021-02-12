Zacks: Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post sales of $196.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $193.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $772.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $825.85 million, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $840.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 152,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,807. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

