Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Brokerages expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report $26.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.25 million to $26.79 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $26.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $106.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.97 million to $107.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 818,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,929. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $512.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.