Zacks: Analysts Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,268,068 shares of company stock worth $45,350,063. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,333,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,685 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 609.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 215,417 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,202. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

