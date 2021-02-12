Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.51. CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $163.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,340.33 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.