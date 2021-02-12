Zacks: Analysts Expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $664.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to report sales of $664.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $664.26 million to $664.90 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Formula One Group.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

FWONK stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $233,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Formula One Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

