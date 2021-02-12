Zacks: Analysts Expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FURY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $3,162,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 22,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,169. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.29. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

