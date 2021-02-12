Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBCP. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

IBCP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 79,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,453. The stock has a market cap of $446.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 98,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

