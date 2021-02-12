Zacks: Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

