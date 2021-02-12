Zacks: Analysts Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Repay posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,384 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 3,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

