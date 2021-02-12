Zacks: Analysts Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.34). Replimune Group also reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of REPL stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,908. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $673,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,863,169.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,885 shares of company stock valued at $30,705,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,719,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 667,249 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 94,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

