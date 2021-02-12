Zacks: Analysts Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $51.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.10 million and the highest is $52.00 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $48.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $220.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.20 million to $226.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $255.54 million, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $276.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million.

TSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $22.93 on Friday. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $684.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 80,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

