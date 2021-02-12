Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,848. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.