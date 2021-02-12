Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.59 Million

Equities analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post sales of $197.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.40 million to $217.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $528.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

NYSE NEX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,742. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

