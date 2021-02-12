Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report $324.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.62 million to $344.00 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $276.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Macquarie began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock worth $2,250,913 over the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.71. The stock had a trading volume of 158,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -180.02 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

