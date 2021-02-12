Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report sales of $418.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $395.00 million and the highest is $433.00 million. PTC posted sales of $359.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,083,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.13, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

