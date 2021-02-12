Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Smart Sand posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Shares of SND opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

