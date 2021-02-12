Zacks: Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

AGFS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 4,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 639.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

