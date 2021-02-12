Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.35 Million

Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report $604.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.00 million and the highest is $622.70 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $955.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. 972,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,904. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

