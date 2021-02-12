Zacks: Brokerages Expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ MTCR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 74,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,837. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01. Metacrine has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,469,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,593,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,273,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

