Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. NIKE reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.40. 37,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. CX Institutional boosted its position in NIKE by 53.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $263,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 36.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 188.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

