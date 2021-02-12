Zacks Investment Research Downgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Sell

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. uniQure has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,582 shares of company stock worth $2,298,109. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in uniQure by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

