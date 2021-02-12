Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Hold

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of YMAB opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.