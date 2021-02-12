Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.