Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Hold

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes’ robust top line in the third quarter of 2020 amid the pandemic is impressive. Strong pump sales and domestic pump shipments buoy optimism. Strength in t:slim X2 insulin pump’s demand and rising adoption of Control-IQ technology look encouraging. Product launches, a booming diabetes market and a robust product pipeline buoy optimism. Full-year sales forecast also looks upbeat. Focus on international markets and a strong solvency position are added benefits. Its revenues in the third quarter were better-than-expected. The company has outperformed its sector for the past year. Yet, a wider loss per share and lower international pump shipments are deterring. Gross margin contraction and incurring operating loss are also disappointing. Rising operating expenses, heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition persist.”

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

TNDM opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.46. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.12 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $145,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.