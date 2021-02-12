Zano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $75,819.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $75,819.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00279719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00102326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00091160 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,336.66 or 1.03358194 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,537,640 coins and its circulating supply is 10,508,140 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

