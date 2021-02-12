Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,960. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.78. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $477.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.22.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

