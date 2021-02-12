Zilliqa 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $252.28 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $252.28 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00089956 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002798 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,232,649,391 coins and its circulating supply is 10,941,182,238 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

