Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Zillow Group updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $205.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of -102.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

