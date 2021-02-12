Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Shares Up 9.7%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $6.58. 2,289,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 509% from the average session volume of 375,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Zovio in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

