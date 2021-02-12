Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s 8th Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,796 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises about 2.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $61,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zscaler by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,971.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $227.26. 51,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,019. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -255.90 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $227.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

