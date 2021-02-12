Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,979 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

