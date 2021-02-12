Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $762,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,723 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,164,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 633,238 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAIN. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.58 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

