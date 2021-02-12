Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of GMS worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.