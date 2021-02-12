Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,421 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $61.79 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

