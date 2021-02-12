Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,400 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

