Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $156.74 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $171.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

