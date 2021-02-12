Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZFSVF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $422.58 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $259.50 and a 12 month high of $447.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.