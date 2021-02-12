Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZURVY. Citigroup cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

