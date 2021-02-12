Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZYME. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $41.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,562.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $431,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,541,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 80.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after buying an additional 277,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after buying an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.