Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Bernard Jin Kim Sells 250,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bernard Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Barclays increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 872,758 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,084,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,049,000 after purchasing an additional 585,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

