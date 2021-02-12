Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZNGA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.62.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -399.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,831 shares in the company, valued at $369,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,791,299 shares of company stock valued at $27,994,828 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

