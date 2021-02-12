Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,791,299 shares of company stock worth $27,994,828. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 37.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 93.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Zynga by 217.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 100,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 2.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

