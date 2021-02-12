Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.14–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Zynga also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.05–0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.62.

ZNGA traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $11.69. 984,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,147,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,791,299 shares of company stock worth $27,994,828. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

