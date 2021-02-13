-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Shares of NASDAQ KOR remained flat at $$2.37 during midday trading on Friday. 118,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,133. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $300.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

