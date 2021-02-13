$0.04 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.40. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.47) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

WLL stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 370,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,787. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

